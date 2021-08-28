STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Avalakki Pavalakki' to hit theatres in October

The suspense thriller has received about 60 awards including the award at the 11th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival.

Published: 28th August 2021 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

The film produced by Ranjitha Subramanya and the team, who are aiming for a theatrical release, is waiting for the government to allow 100 per cent theater occupancy.

By Express News Service

Avalakki Pavalakki, which gained acclaim at over 100 national and international film festivals, is gearing up for theatrical release. The suspense thriller has received about 60 awards including the award at the 11th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival. The trailer of the film, directed by Durga Prasad under the Shree Pranavah Pictures banner. The film follows the story of three children and a tribe.

“Our film is conceptualized on Dharma - Dharmo Rakshti Rakshitah - as stated in Indian epic Mahabharatha, and how it has lost its sheen in this modern era,” says the director. He adds, “The film depicts the lives of a tribal community residing deep in the dense forests of south India, and how the lives of those involved are affected is shown with a bundle of twists and turns.”

The film produced by Ranjitha Subramanya and the team, who are aiming for a theatrical release, is waiting for the government to allow 100 per cent theater occupancy. “In all likelihood, we want to release Avalakki Pavalakki in October,” says Durga Prasad, who has penned the story and screenplay of the film. Avalakki Pavalakki’s music is by Zubin Paul and has Nireekshith handling the camera. The film starring Deepak Patel, Sinchana Ponnavva, and Raghavendra in the leads, also stars about 30 child artists.

