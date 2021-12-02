Divya Uruduga, the latest entrant to 'Padavi Poova'

By Express News Service

Director Hari Prasad Jayanna’s upcoming film, Padavi Poorva, will feature Bigg Boss Season 8 contestant Divya Uruduga in a special appearance. The teenage romantic drama featuring mostly fresh faces like Prithvi Shamanur, Anjali Anish, and Yasho Shivakumar, will also have Roberrt actor Sonal Monteiro playing a cameo.

Divya shares her excitement about being part of a film made under Yograj Bhat’s banner. The team, which is getting ready for the fifth and last schedule, will be shooting her portions in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Padavi Poorva bankrolled by Yogaraj Bhat and Ravi Shamanur is a college caper set in the 90s. The cinematography of the film is handled by Santhosh Rai Pathaje and music is by Arjun Janya.