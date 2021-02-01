Dheeren Ramkumar to wrap shoot for 'Shiva 143'

By Express News Service

Dheeren Ramkumar is finally wrapping the shooting for his debut film, Shiva 143. The team of the film, directed by Anil Kumar, is starting the filming of the pending song from Monday, for which they have come with a grand set-up.

“I am waiting for the song to be completed as it will help me get rid of my long hair and beard,” Dheeren had told Cinema Express earlier. It is finally taking place after a long delay due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The special song will be featuring the lead hero and senior actor Sadhu Kokila, while model-dancer Namrata Malla Zenith will be making a special appearance.

The action romantic drama, made under the banner of Jayanna Films, features Manvitha Kamath in the female lead role, and she is paired opposite Dheeren. It has Arjun Janya composing the music.

Dheeren is yet another actor coming from the Rajkumar clan, comprising his grandfather, his father Ram Kumar, and uncles Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar. Shiva 143 will be his launch vehicle.

Meanwhile, Dheeren is said to be collaborating with producer Jayanna once again, and the team is looking to finalise a script and the director.