'Kotigobba 3' to have grand audio launch in March-end

By Express News Service

While Sudeep’s fans are looking forward to the release of Kotigobba 3 on April 29, here comes a piece of news to lift their spirits.

The makers have planned a grand audio launch on March 28, a month before the film’s release.

This is going to be a public event, and the show being organised by programme head Parameshwar Gundkal will be telecast on Colors Viacom.

Sudeep

Sudeep is currently in Dubai, where he celebrated 25 years of his cinema journey, with the title logo and sneak peek of his film, Vikrant Rona, being displayed on Burj Khalifa. During a media interaction, he mentioned that he and the team of Kotigobaa 3 will begin the promotions of the film this month after he returns to India.

This will be the first release for Sudeep in 2021. The franchise series is produced by Surappa Babu and directed by Shiva Karthik. It comes with a host of actors from Bollywood and South Indian film industries.

The ensemble cast includes Madonna Sebastian, who is making her Kannada film debut, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani and Ravi Shankar. The film’s music has been composed by Arjun Janya. and the rights have been bagged by Anand Audio.