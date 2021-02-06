Srinagar Kitty to appear in a face-off with Upendra in 'Buddhivantha 2'

By Express News Service

Srinagar Kitty is back, with yet another different kind of role in his pocket. The actor, who will be seen in an unusual role in Suni’s directorial, Avatar Purusha, will now play a villain in Upendra’s Buddhivantha 2. He has replaced Aditya, who was the initial choice to play the character.

Director Jayaram Bhadravathi has completed the shooting of Kitty’s portions, and revealed the cast and look of the film.

Buddhivantha 2 has Upendra playing a double role, with one of the characters being a philosopher. The film is being produced by T R Chandrashekar under the banner of Crystal Paark Cinemas.

It has Sonal Monteiro and Meghana Raj playing the female lead roles. The team, which has completed 90 per cent of the shooting, is left with two pending songs to shoot, which will be completed in March.

The songs and background score of the movie are being composed by Gurukiran, while Bharat Parashuram is the cinematographer.