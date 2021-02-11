STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suri’s 'Bad Manners' to have Rachita Ram and Priyanka Kumar as female leads

Director Suri has finalised the heroines for his Bad Manners, which stars Abishek Ambareesh.

By Express News Service

Director Suri has finalised the heroines for his Bad Manners, which stars Abishek Ambareesh. The Tagaru director has brought on board Rachita Ram and Priyanka Kumar to play the female lead roles. The latter, who has been a familiar face on the small screen, will be making a transition to the silver screen with this film. Bad Manners went on floors in mid-January. The team has completed one shooting schedule, which was a fight sequence choreographed by Ravi Varma that was shot entirely in Mandya. The film, which has dialogues written by Maasti, also features Tara and Sharath Lohithashwa in the cast. 

Working with Suri was on my wish list, and it has finally come true: Rachita Ram 
After having worked with several filmmakers, Rachita Ram is now looking forward to getting associated with yet another successful director. The actor will be joining the second schedule of the shooting of Bad Manners, which will start on Feb. 18. “I have been a fan of Suri’s films. He is known to bring his sukkah (raw) signature style in his filmmaking.

So it was a double excitement for me when I was approached to be a part of his project,” says the Dimple Queen. “I am eagerly looking forward to starting work under his direction, and also getting to know what makes him unique from the rest,” she adds.

Rachita had appeared in a special song in Abishek’s debut, Amar, but this will be the first time she will be sharing screen space with him. She is currently working on Khadar Kumar’s Veeram, starring Prajwal Devaraj, and the Ajai Rao-starrer Rachchu I Love You, and she will now have to juggle her dates with Bad Manners. 

Abishek Ambareesh

I am excited about working under Suri’s guidance: Priyanka Kumar
For Priyanka Kumar, who is making her acting debut under Suri’s direction, the project brings excitement as well as an opportunity to learn many things. “I have heard that he is a pretty ‘cool’ director, and I am waiting to gain all the experience I can get while working in Bad Manners,” says the 19-year-old. “I had attended the audition in Mandya when they were shooting the first schedule.

I was doubtful of being selected, but when I got a call saying I was finalised, I was on cloud nine,” she adds.   Priyanka is not new to the camera, as she had started her acting stint on television just after she passed Class 10, and since then she has been juggling teleserials and education. “I started with Krishna Tulasi for Star Suvarna. I am now working in a Tamil serial, which is running on Star Vijay,” she says. “Meanwhile, I am also pursing my BBA in Mysuru.”

