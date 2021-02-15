Padavi Poorva shows romance in pre-social media days

By Express News Service

A special poster of Padavi Poorva, featuring debutant actors Prithvi Shamanur and Anjali Anish, was released on Valentine’s Day. The film, directed by Hariprasad Jayanna, tells a love story set in the 1990s, that revolves around pre-university students.

It features five lead actors, along with Yasho Shivakumar. “Before the advent of social media, romance, love and college was different from what it is today. Minute details have gone into presenting the way it was 25 years ago.

The poster, which we have released, is from a song,” Hariprasad said. The team has completed 80 percent of the shoot. “We are left with just 10 days of shooting, and some patchwork, which needs to shot in Mangaluru. After that, we will be done with the film,” he adds.

Padavi Poorva is bankrolled by Yogaraj Bhat and Ravi Shamanur. It has Arjun Janya composing the music for songs written by Bhatru.

The film’s cinematography will be handled by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.