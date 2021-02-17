Vismaya announces directorial debut, Dear Kanmani

By Express News Service

Vismaya has officially forayed into the making of his directorial debut, which stars Kishen Bilagali and Saathvika.

The film, titled Dear Kanmani, was launched on Valentine’s Day.

​The film’s name along with the first look was launched at the muhurath, which was a starry affair, with Vikranth Rona hero Sudeep sounding the clapboard.

Vismaya Gowda has come up with a romantic drama, which will also have cricketer Praveen making his acting debut.

Besides handling direction, she is also producing the movie.

The film, which is currently on floors, will be shot in locations in Coorg, Mysuru and Bengaluru.