16 shots cut from 'Pogaru', revised version to be out by today

The Pogaru controversy finally settled down with director Nanda Kishore deleting 16 shots from the film, which includes scenes and dialogues.

Published: 25th February 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Dhruva Sarja in a still from 'Pogaru' release. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

The Pogaru controversy finally settled down with director Nanda Kishore deleting 16 shots from the film, which includes scenes and dialogues. The decision was taken after some members of the Brahmin Community objected to a couple of sequences, stating it hurt their sentiments.The film, bankrolled by BK Gangadhar, and starring Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna was released on February 19 and has been doing well at the box office.

A still from Pogaru

However, the film’s team landed in trouble when some members of the Brahmin community expressed their disappointment to the Film Chamber on February 23. The scene in contention has a rowdy putting his foot on a priest’s shoulder. They also felt that a couple of dialogues and scenes were of bad taste, and it should be removed from immediate effect.

Talking to CE, Nanda Kishore said that there was a meeting held between the team and the Brahmin Development  Board, and they deleted 16 shots from the film. He added that they have applied for re-censor, and the revised version of Pogaru will be out in theatres latest by Thursday.

