INTERVIEW | ‘Adheera is the craziest role I have played so far’: Sanjay Dutt on his Kannada debut

Sanjay Dutt is all excited about KGF Chapter 2. The film marks the Kannada debut of the Bollywood star.

As fans await the release of the teaser on January 8, Sanjay Dutt opens about his role Adheera, his experience working with Prashanth Neel, and Kannada star Yash, the action sequences, and more.

Give us some details about your character in KGF Chapter 2

Adheera is one of the craziest characters I have played so far. Inspired by Vikings, he is fearless, powerful, and ruthless. There was a lot of physical preparation required to become Adheera, about 1.5 hours to do the make-up to get the look, and a lot of prep mentally to get into the skin of the character. This role required a lot from me.

How was your experience working with Prashanth Neel?

Prashanth is a very humble guy. It was a very smooth sailing experience to shoot with him. This was my first time working with him and I had all the comfort from him — it felt like I was always a part of this KGF universe.

I have a great rapport with him now. We shared a lot of anecdotes with each other. His work style is different and his direction helped me learn a lot.

What kind of action and fight sequences can be expected between you and Yash?

KGF Chapter 2 is high on action. The film is a sequel of KGF Chapter 1, so you can expect all that and more. Yash and I have a face-off, obviously, which was a lot of fun. A lot of props were involved and the sequences are choreographed beautifully. Other than that, I want the audiences to enjoy the action in the film without saying too much.

What was your first reaction after the project was offered to you?

It is after a long time that such a role was offered to me. So I got pumped and excited for it. The character is strong, and it was an immediate yes from me!

How different is this character from all the characters you’ve played before?

For me, the script and storyline are what make the character. This one, in particular, is an insanely charged and ruthless character. This is one of my favorite characters in terms of edginess and rawness.