Love Mocktail 2 song to be unveiled on wedding day of Krishna and Milana Nagaraj

By Express News Service

Krishna and Milana Nagaraj’s wedding day is going to be filmy all the way. The couple is getting married on Feb. 14. The two, who are jointly producing Love Mocktail 2, are gifting themselves a song from the upcoming film, which will be out on Jhankar music channel.

This will be the first song from the romantic drama to be unveiled. Amid his other commitments, Krishna is working with music director Nakul Abhyankar on the tunes of this particular track.

The 15-film-old actor created a buzz with his directorial debut, Love Mocktail, and is all set to raise the bar for himself with the sequel. The makers are in the last phase of shooting for Love Mocktail 2, and the team is simultaneously working on the post-production process.

The film features Krishna in the lead role, and marks the Kannada film debut of Rachel David, who plays the female lead. The cast also consists of newcomer Sushmitha, Abilash and Kushee Achar, among others. It has cinematography by ShriCrazyMindz.

Apart from Love Mocktail 2, Krishna is currently working on Nagashekar’s Shrikrishna@gmail.com and MR Bachelor. He will also start shooting for Deepak Aras’ Sugar Factory by this month-end.