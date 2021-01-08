STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sandalwood drugs case: SC adjourns hearing on actress Ragini Dwivedi's bail plea

The actress had filed the Special Leave Petition, challenging the Karnataka HC's order of November 3 declining her relief.

Published: 08th January 2021 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing to next week, on a petition filed by Kannada film actress, Ragini Dwivedi, seeking bail in an alleged Sandalwood drugs case.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao and also comprising Justices Navin Sinha and Indu Malhotra, adjourned the petition filed by Ragin till next week, seeking bail in the alleged drug abuse case.

Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi had approached the Supreme Court for bail in the alleged Sandalwood drugs case. Ragini had filed the Special Leave Petition (SLP), challenging the Karnataka High Court's order of November 3 declining her relief.

Ragini, 30, was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru on September 4, last year, on charges of association with an international drug peddling racket involved in supplying psychedelic drugs to customers at rave parties and other events.

Ragini has been booked under provisions of the NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) Acts, for her alleged involvement in the drugs case. Ragini had claimed that the prosecution had allegedly framed her in the false case to attract public attention.

Ragini claimed that she had been made an accused and remained in jail even after 90 days, even though there has been no recovery of any drugs from her.

