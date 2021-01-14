Rajavardan’s action-based film to be titled 'Chakri'

By Express News Service

Rajavardan

Chakri is the title of Rajavardan’s next film, the first venture to be made under his home banner, Red Diamond Productions.

The film will be directed by Kumaresh. The subject has been conceived by writer-director Hari Santhosh, who has come up with a story based on a true situation involving a big scam.

The title, Chakri, suits the plot, says the production house.

The team is happy to have procured the title from producer Anaji Nagaraj, who is said to have agreed to their request.

The Bicchugathii hero will undergo a major transformation for the role, and recently finished a photoshoot.

The film is now in the pre-production stage, and the shooting is scheduled to start by March-end.

The production house is in the process of putting together the complete cast and crew, and has brought on board music director Nakul Abhyankar so far. Rajavardan is the son of well-known actor, Dingri Nagaraj, who has worked in more than 500 films.

