Ravichandran to direct and act in a political drama

By Express News Service

Even as Ravichandran’s upcoming period drama, Kannadiga, directed by BM Giriraj, is heading towards a theatre release in the next couple of months, we hear that the Crazy Star has already started working on his next project.

According to a source, Ravichandran will now be directing a political drama as well as playing the lead role in the film, which will have him team up once again with Kannadiga producer NS Rajkumar.

The filmmaker, who is known to wear multiple hats, is coming up with yet another unique story this time. For NS Rajkumar, who has produced films like Prithvi, Jatta, Myna, Mythri, Kataka and the yet-to-be-released Kannadiga, is now bringing a new subject from his production house.

Ravichandran is said to be working on the story currently, and the makers will come out with an official announcement once the script is ready.