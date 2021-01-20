STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Ravichandran to direct and act in a political drama

The film, which is currently in the scripting stage, will have him collaborate once again with Kannadiga producer NS Rajkumar 

Published: 20th January 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Ravichandran

Ravichandran

By Express News Service

Even as Ravichandran’s upcoming period drama, Kannadiga, directed by BM Giriraj, is heading towards a theatre release in the next couple of months, we hear that the Crazy Star has already started working on his next project.

According to a source, Ravichandran will now be directing a political drama as well as playing the lead role in the film, which will have him team up once again with Kannadiga producer NS Rajkumar.

The filmmaker, who is known to wear multiple hats, is coming up with yet another unique story this time. For NS Rajkumar, who has produced films like Prithvi, Jatta, Myna, Mythri, Kataka and the yet-to-be-released Kannadiga, is now bringing a new subject from his production house. 

Ravichandran is said to be working on the story currently, and the makers will come out with an official announcement once the script is ready.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp