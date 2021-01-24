Chikkanna turns hero for upcoming 'Upadhyaksha'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

He has kept the Kannada audience in splits for over a decade. In a 100-film career, Chikkanna—famous for his impeccable comic timing—wanted to lead with his chin. His wish has come true, after being chosen to play the male lead in director Chandra Mohan’s Upadhyaksha.

The comic actor denies any specific strategy for making the switch. “I think that it’s a necessary step for any actor who has the urge to climb the ladder in this industry. This is my next logical step forward,” claims the actor.

This is not the first time he was approached to play hero anyway. Post the successful release of Raja Huli in 2013, he began to get offers, but he “would respond by simply laughing out loud”. So what changed this time?

“I guess there is always a time for everything, and now is the right time for me,” he says. Was it because he was getting bored of playing the hero’s sidekick all the time? “Not a chance. Acting is not a pastime for me. I could never get bored with it, no matter the roles I get. Even though I am turning hero with Upadhyaksha, I’ll not stop doing character roles. The only difference playing the hero is increased screen presence,” he says.

Chikkanna entered films hoping to play the bad guy. Though villainous roles eluded him, he soon became one of the busiest actors in Kannada, often juggling as many as 10 projects a month. But the pandemic changed his schedule.

“I suddenly had so much time, and no work. I could’ve been psychologically affected, had I not had the right mindset. I knew there would be ups and downs, and was mentally prepared to face the consequences of a film drought. So, the interruption wasn’t exactly tough to handle.”

The past year was full of life lessons. He had time to spend with family. He thought of taking up goat farming. Perhaps this desire urged him to act in Upadhyaksha, where he plays a villager. His dry spell seems to be over, since he has almost seven projects in hand.

“Work is yet to begin in some of the films, while shooting has resumed for a couple of them,” he says, adding, “Unlike earlier, I am not committing to many projects at once, and have decided to dedicate more time to Upadhyaksha.”

Elaborating further on the Umapathy Films production, Chikkanna says that a one-line plot was enough to convince him. “It seemed to suit my personality,” says the actorm who denies he is intimidated by the thought of being the focus of the film. “I’m sticking to my basics. Mohan has come up with a story that is full of comic moments too. There are many elements designed to appeal to family audiences. I think any comedian could have done this film. Besides, comedy has, is and will always be my forte. Nobody will watch me if I try to deliver a sermon,” confesses Chikkanna.

He might not be delivering sermons, but he practices what he preaches. With much time on his hands last year, the actor launched a green initiative, and along with actor Darshan encouraged the planting of saplings. “I am glad that I utilised the lockdown in a good way. And hey, I’m also turning hero,” he says. And a hero with the right attitude.