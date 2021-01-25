STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Nagendra Prasad’s directorial debut bringing together an 'interesting cast'

The actor-choreographer’s first venture as a director will star the Love Mocktail actor as the hero, 
and the Power Star in a pivotal role

Published: 25th January 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Nagendra Prasad (Photo | Instagram)

Nagendra Prasad (Photo | Instagram)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Actor-choreographer Nagendra Prasad is bringing together an interesting cast for his directorial debut. The film is inspired by the Tamil movie, Oh My Kadavule, and a strong buzz that has been doing the rounds is that the fantasy romantic drama will have Love Mocktail hero Krishna playing the lead, and that he will share screen space with Puneeth Rajkumar for the first time in this project.  

The original Tamil film was helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu, and starred Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh, while Vijay Sethupathi was seen in an extended cameo appearance. The director had earlier told CE that he has made a lot of changes in the Kannada version of Oh My Kadavule. Nagendra Prasad was keen to have Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar play a pivotal role in his directorial debut, and the Yuvarathnaa and James hero is said to have given a green signal now. However, an official announcement is yet to be made by the director. 

Nagendra Prasad is the youngest son of choreographer-actor Mugur Sundar, and the brother of popular filmmakers and choreographers, Prabhudheva and Raju Sundaram. A well-known choreographer himself, his latest work will be seen in Vijay Sethupathi’s Laabam. He has acted in two Kannada films — Chithra and Manasalla Neene — and his experience behind the camera comes from working as an associate in Prabhudheva’s directorial projects — Vedi in Tamil and Rowdy Rathore in Hindi. 

Meanwhile, Puneeth is looking forward to the release of  Yuvarathnaa, even as he is shooting for Chethan Kumar’s James. Krishna will be tying the knot with Milana Nagaraj on Feb. 14. On the work front, he is currently busy with the post-production work of Love Mocktail 2, and has signed ShriKrishna@gmail.com, directed by Nagashekar. He will also begin shooting for Deepak Aras’s Sugar Factory in January-end, and has signed another project to be directed by Deepak Gangadhar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagendra Prasad
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp