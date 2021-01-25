Nagendra Prasad’s directorial debut bringing together an 'interesting cast'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Actor-choreographer Nagendra Prasad is bringing together an interesting cast for his directorial debut. The film is inspired by the Tamil movie, Oh My Kadavule, and a strong buzz that has been doing the rounds is that the fantasy romantic drama will have Love Mocktail hero Krishna playing the lead, and that he will share screen space with Puneeth Rajkumar for the first time in this project.

The original Tamil film was helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu, and starred Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh, while Vijay Sethupathi was seen in an extended cameo appearance. The director had earlier told CE that he has made a lot of changes in the Kannada version of Oh My Kadavule. Nagendra Prasad was keen to have Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar play a pivotal role in his directorial debut, and the Yuvarathnaa and James hero is said to have given a green signal now. However, an official announcement is yet to be made by the director.

Nagendra Prasad is the youngest son of choreographer-actor Mugur Sundar, and the brother of popular filmmakers and choreographers, Prabhudheva and Raju Sundaram. A well-known choreographer himself, his latest work will be seen in Vijay Sethupathi’s Laabam. He has acted in two Kannada films — Chithra and Manasalla Neene — and his experience behind the camera comes from working as an associate in Prabhudheva’s directorial projects — Vedi in Tamil and Rowdy Rathore in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Puneeth is looking forward to the release of Yuvarathnaa, even as he is shooting for Chethan Kumar’s James. Krishna will be tying the knot with Milana Nagaraj on Feb. 14. On the work front, he is currently busy with the post-production work of Love Mocktail 2, and has signed ShriKrishna@gmail.com, directed by Nagashekar. He will also begin shooting for Deepak Aras’s Sugar Factory in January-end, and has signed another project to be directed by Deepak Gangadhar.