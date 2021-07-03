STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puneeth Rajkumar-Pawan Kumar film titled 'Dvitva'

With Preetha Jayaraman on board as the cinematographer, the music of Dvitva will be composed by Poornachandra Tejaswi.

Published: 03rd July 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

First look poster of Dvitva

First look poster of Dvitva

By Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar is set to work with Lucia director Pawan Kumar for the first time in a psychological thriller, titled Dvitva. The film’s title, which means duality in Sanskrit, will mark the ninth production of Hombale Films. The film’s first look and title was launched on social media by the production house with the caption, “The duality comes to life as Dvitiva.” 

Adarsh is the brain behind the intriguing poster that has taken social media by storm. With Preetha Jayaraman on board as the cinematographer, the music of Dvitva will be composed by Poornachandra Tejaswi.

“Coming from Pawan Kumar, who has made movies like Lucia and U-Turn, we are sure Dvitva too will be a great psychological thriller drama. We can be sure that fans of Puneeth will see a different shade of the star in this film,” says producer Vijay Kirangandur, who further reveals that the shooting of Dvitva will begin in September.   Puneeth is delighted about this new journey with Pawan Kumar, and under the Hombale Films banner, which he considers his second home. 

“Working with Vijay Kiragandur and team is like being surrounded by my own family. I have always been intrigued by Pawan and his work. I am excited and can’t wait to see myself in this new avatar,” says Puneeth.

Describing Dvitva as a story about a character discovering himself, Pawan shares that it was a concept he was developing for many years now. 

“I first wrote the story and then started looking for a title that describes it the best. I stumbled upon Dvitva, and I instantly liked what it means and how it sounds. It’s been the identity of the film for me since then,” explains Pawan, adding, “I am very happy that Puneeth Rajkumar and Hombale Films shared the same sentiment regarding the title.

It’s a psychological drama thriller. I am looking forward to September to bring the pages to the screen.” 

​Meanwhile, Puneeth is gearing up to resume shooting for Chethan Kumar’s James, which will begin from July 5. On the other hand, Pawan is now working on the post-production of his Telugu web series.

