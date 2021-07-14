STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan’s 55th film to be helmed by V Harikrishna

The actor and director of Yajamana, join hands for another project, which will be produced by Media House Studio

Published: 14th July 2021 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Chandana Nag, Darshan, B Suresha, V Harikrishna and Shylaja Nag

Chandana Nag, Darshan, B Suresha, V Harikrishna and Shylaja Nag

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Darshan and director V Harikrishna, who made the film Yajamana, are again collaborating on a project. Tentatively called D55, the film is produced by Media House Studio. “D55 Taking off with Pride,” announced the producers Shylaja Nag and B Suresha on social media.

Darshan

Though there were many speculations about Darshan’s future projects, nothing is officially confirmed except D55. The film has set huge expectations among fans as Yajamana (Darshan’s previous venture with Harikrishna) turned out to be a super hit.

Speaking to CE, producer Shylaja Nag, says, “Harikrishna and the production house are happy to team up with Darshan again. The official announcement was made today, and the production work is in progress. Harikrishna, who will be helming the project, will also be scoring the music for this yet-to-be-titled film. Other updates will be out in a week or by the next fortnight.”

Darshan’s Roberrt, directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir, was released in March and turned out to be a huge hit at the box office. Meanwhile, Darshan’s 54th project, Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka, is delayed due to the pandemic.

The historical film is directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, who has already wrapped up one schedule. The film produced by Rockline Venkatesh requires several artists on the sets, and hence, the shooting will only resume when complete normalcy returns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Darshan Yajamana V Harikrishna
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp