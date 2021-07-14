Director Vijayaprasad will bag a state award for Totapuri: Jaggesh

By Express News Service

Jaggesh, who is juggling between acting and his political journey, has resumed the works of Totapuri. The actor is currently dubbing for Vijayaprasad’s directorial venture, and speaking from the studio, he says, “Totapuri is for all those who are into content-based subjects.

It’s an A-grade film! Totapuri will be ten times better than Neerdose, and I can vouch for it. Take it from me, director Vijayaprasad is sure to fetch a state award with this film.” Jaggesh adds, “The times have changed. Today’s cine-goers are more inclined towards content-based subjects, and Totapuri will cater to them.”

Totapuri, produced by KA Suresh, is now in the post-production stage and will be out in two parts. Along with Jaggesh, the film features Aditi Prabhudeva, Veena Sundar, Dhananjay, and Suman Ranganath playing pivotal roles.

Jaggesh is equally excited about his next project - Rangayanaka, a Guruprasad’s directorial produced by A R Vikhyath. “Ranganayaka is yet another interesting script. I plan to begin its shoot in the first week of August,” says the actor.

Though Jaggesh currently has five potential scripts in hand, the actor is not in a hurry. “I will be spending this year on Totopuri promotions and the shoot of Ranganayaka. Finishing these two projects, I will decide on the next film,” says Jaggesh, who will be back on the small screen with Comedy Khiladigalu in January 2022. “I don’t wish to strain myself. Amid all my projects, I want to spend time with my family and look after my health,” he signs off.