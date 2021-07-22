Duniya Vijay’s directorial debut 'Salaga' is all set to hit theatres on August 20

By Express News Service

With the latest lockdown relaxation measures allowing the reopening of cinema halls, with a 50 per cent occupancy, the race begins for long-pending films to finally hit the screens.

The latest to join this lineup is Duniya Vijay’s Salaga, which is scheduled to hit theatres on August 20, on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi. An informal announcement of the same was made by the production house.

Salaga was initially set for an April 15 release, but the second wave of the pandemic laid rest to those plans. The film, which marks the directorial debut of actor Duniya Vijay, has already created a lot of buzz.

Salaga, based on the underworld, is bankrolled by KP Sreekanth and has Sanjana Anand as the female lead. The film’s music has been composed by Charan Raj. Apart from Dhananjay in the role of a cop, Salaga also stars Nagabhushana, BV Bhaskar, Achyuth Kumar, and Rangayana Raghu in prominent roles.