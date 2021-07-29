Rachitha Mahalakshmi to make Kannada debut with Guruprasad’s next

CE Features By

Express News Service

Director Guruprasad, who is gearing up to begin Ranganayaka starring Jaggesh, is currently in the last phase of shooting another film that stars him in the lead. Conceived as a crime comedy, this film will have popular television artiste Rachitha Mahalakshmi paired opposite Guruprasad. Known for her role as Meenatchi in the Tamil television serial, Saravanan Meenatchi, this film will mark Rachitha’s first full-fledged role as a heroine. “This is going to be a pucca laugh riot, and there are multiple artistes who will appear along with Rachitha,” reveals Guruprasad, who also shared with us the first few stills from the film that features him and Rachitha as a couple.

“I have just a week of shooting left for the film, and I will be announcing the title and other cast details on the day I wrap up the shoot,” he adds. The comedy-drama will have Anoop Seelin scoring music and cinematography is being handled by Samrat Ashok Gautam.

About Ranganayaka, which will be bankrolled by AR Vikhyath, Guruprasad mentioned that he has everything ready, and is just waiting for the set work to get ready. “The set work is in the last stages, and I am hopeful to begin shooting from August 15,” he says.