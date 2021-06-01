STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Upendra, guru deshpande to join hands for project

The buzz is that the actor and director are keen on associating for a commercial entertainer, and initial rounds of discussion have taken place

Published: 01st June 2021 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Upendra

Sandalwood actor Upendra (Photo | EPS)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

While Upendra’s complete focus is on Covid relief at the moment, here’s some news on his next project. Going by Gandhinagar buzz, Raja Huli director Guru Deshpande is getting ready to helm the Real Star’s next big commercial flick. The inside news is that Uppi is keen to associate with the project, for which an initial round of discussion has been held. A source tells us that the director has also given a one-liner, and the project will be bankrolled under the director’s production house - G Cinemas. More on this will be officially announced as and when the deal is sealed.

Post the lockdown, Upendra will resume shooting for R Chandru’s Kabzaa. The actor is almost through with Buddhivantha 2 and Thrishulam, which are currently in the post production stages. Uppi will simultaneously work on K Madesh’s Lagaam. Meanwhile, he also has a film directed by Shashank, which has got pushed owing to the pandemic. The Real Star, who has completed shooting Telugu film Ghani, has also given a green signal to director Manju Mandavya for his project. The other one in Uppi’s kitty is with Guru Deshpande .

Guru Deshpande, who found a success with Raja Huli starring Yash, has experimented with various subjects like Rudra Tandava, Samhaara, and Padde Huli. His first productional venture was Gentleman. Now, this project with Upendra will be another big-ticket film wherein he will be associating with a star once again. Currently, the director is spearheading an anthology titled Pentagon which brings together five directors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp