Upendra, guru deshpande to join hands for project

While Upendra’s complete focus is on Covid relief at the moment, here’s some news on his next project. Going by Gandhinagar buzz, Raja Huli director Guru Deshpande is getting ready to helm the Real Star’s next big commercial flick. The inside news is that Uppi is keen to associate with the project, for which an initial round of discussion has been held. A source tells us that the director has also given a one-liner, and the project will be bankrolled under the director’s production house - G Cinemas. More on this will be officially announced as and when the deal is sealed.

Post the lockdown, Upendra will resume shooting for R Chandru’s Kabzaa. The actor is almost through with Buddhivantha 2 and Thrishulam, which are currently in the post production stages. Uppi will simultaneously work on K Madesh’s Lagaam. Meanwhile, he also has a film directed by Shashank, which has got pushed owing to the pandemic. The Real Star, who has completed shooting Telugu film Ghani, has also given a green signal to director Manju Mandavya for his project. The other one in Uppi’s kitty is with Guru Deshpande .

Guru Deshpande, who found a success with Raja Huli starring Yash, has experimented with various subjects like Rudra Tandava, Samhaara, and Padde Huli. His first productional venture was Gentleman. Now, this project with Upendra will be another big-ticket film wherein he will be associating with a star once again. Currently, the director is spearheading an anthology titled Pentagon which brings together five directors.