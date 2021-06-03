STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

51 celebrities to launch 3Devi trailer on June 6

The launch will be a starry affair with over 51 celebrities simultaneously unveiling it on their social media platforms, and 300 people collectively launching the trailer on various social media pages

Published: 03rd June 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

A still from '3Devi'

A still from '3Devi'

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

There's quite the buzz about the unveiling of the official trailer of 3Devi, starring Shubha Poonja, Jyotsna B Rao and Sandhya Lakshminarayan, on June 6. The launch will be a starry affair with over 51 celebrities simultaneously unveiling it on their social media platforms, and 300 people collectively launching the trailer on various social media pages.

"I have been waiting to showcase this film for quite some time. Moreover, post Bigg Boss, I have gained a lot of popularity among young girls and children, and thought this was the right time to talk about this film," says Shubha.

The film, produced by Altered Ego Entertainment, has Shubha taking extra responsibilities. "I have been part of this film as an executive producer and have worked along with writer-director, Ashwin A Mathew right from its inception," she says.

3Devi is a female-centric subject, and the trailer will give a theme of what the film will be about. "Three women who decide to get out of oppressive situations in their lives go on a journey to clear their minds. On this trip, they witness something evil. The only way to stay alive is by invoking their inner goddesses. Thus 3Devi. This trailer will give the exact picture of what the film is all about," says the actor and producer.

Meanwhile, the production house made a unique presentation by releasing character posters for every single artist who is part of the project. "Each actor, even the ones who don’t have a dialogue, are part of this, and every one of them considered this as a trophy. At a time when there’s so much negativity and pessimism, they said this brought them real joy. Those playing 'extras' and small characters and associated with the industry for over 30 years couldn’t contain their happiness," says Shubha.

3Devi, which has an ensemble cast, has dialogues and lyrics written by Karthik Saragur, and music scored by DossMode. The film's photography is handled by Kunjunni S Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
3Devi Shubha Poonja Jyotsna B Rao Sandhya Lakshminarayan 3Devi trailer
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp