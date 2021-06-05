STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

'Pan-India release of 777 Charlie is beyond business': Rakshit Shetty

The teaser of 777 Charlie will be out on June 6, on the occasion of Rakshit Shetty’s birthday.

Published: 05th June 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 777 Charlie

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

We all know that Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie will be out in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It was announced earlier that the film will be presented in Malayalam by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj and now today it has been revealed that director Karthik Subbaraj will be distributing the film in Tamil under his production house, Stone Bench Films. 

The director took to his Twitter account to make the announcement, where he called 777 Charlie, starring Rakshit Shetty and directed by Kiran Raj, ‘A beautiful film about the unconditional love between a man and an awesome kid.”Prithviraj too had announced the same on his social media accounts. He said, “I’ve had the privilege of seeing a lot of footages from 777 Charlie. I cannot tell you how happy we at Prithviraj Productions are to be associating with something so heartwarming in content and truly mind-blowing in its execution!”

“Our steps to take 777 Charlie to the pan-Indian audience is going in the right way,” shares Rakshit Shetty, who adds that the association in any language, should not just be a business tie-up, “We wanted them to believe in our film, and make it reach the audience. Prithviraj came forward to distribute the film by just watching the showreel. He sent positive energy in the film and felt that he should take our film to the Malayalam audience.”

Rakshit feels that Karthik Subbaraj, who caught the complete film, also gave the same kind of positive vibes. Now the makers are currently on the lookout for takers from the Telugu and Hindi film industry. The teaser of 777 Charlie will be out on June 6, on the occasion of Rakshit Shetty’s birthday. Backed by GS Gupta’s Paramvah Studios, 777 Charlie has music scored by Nobin Paul.  Malayalam actor-filmmaker-singer Vineeth Sreenivasan has lent his voice for a song to be out in the Malayalam version of the teaser. He has also sung a track for the film.

777 Charlie marks the Kannada debut of Bobby Simha. With Sangeetha Sringeri playing the female lead, the film also features Raj B Shetty and Danish Sait in prominent roles. The makers are planning to release the film this year, positively around December.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandalwood 777 Charlie Rakshit Shetty
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp