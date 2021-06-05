'Pan-India release of 777 Charlie is beyond business': Rakshit Shetty

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

We all know that Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie will be out in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It was announced earlier that the film will be presented in Malayalam by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj and now today it has been revealed that director Karthik Subbaraj will be distributing the film in Tamil under his production house, Stone Bench Films.

The director took to his Twitter account to make the announcement, where he called 777 Charlie, starring Rakshit Shetty and directed by Kiran Raj, ‘A beautiful film about the unconditional love between a man and an awesome kid.”Prithviraj too had announced the same on his social media accounts. He said, “I’ve had the privilege of seeing a lot of footages from 777 Charlie. I cannot tell you how happy we at Prithviraj Productions are to be associating with something so heartwarming in content and truly mind-blowing in its execution!”

“Our steps to take 777 Charlie to the pan-Indian audience is going in the right way,” shares Rakshit Shetty, who adds that the association in any language, should not just be a business tie-up, “We wanted them to believe in our film, and make it reach the audience. Prithviraj came forward to distribute the film by just watching the showreel. He sent positive energy in the film and felt that he should take our film to the Malayalam audience.”

Rakshit feels that Karthik Subbaraj, who caught the complete film, also gave the same kind of positive vibes. Now the makers are currently on the lookout for takers from the Telugu and Hindi film industry. The teaser of 777 Charlie will be out on June 6, on the occasion of Rakshit Shetty’s birthday. Backed by GS Gupta’s Paramvah Studios, 777 Charlie has music scored by Nobin Paul. Malayalam actor-filmmaker-singer Vineeth Sreenivasan has lent his voice for a song to be out in the Malayalam version of the teaser. He has also sung a track for the film.

777 Charlie marks the Kannada debut of Bobby Simha. With Sangeetha Sringeri playing the female lead, the film also features Raj B Shetty and Danish Sait in prominent roles. The makers are planning to release the film this year, positively around December.