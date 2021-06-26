Petromax trailer to be unveiled in the second week of July

By Express News Service

Petromax, starring Sathish Ninasam and Hariprriya, has completed the shooting of the film and is now involved in the post-production work. And the latest news is that director Vijaya Prasad is getting ready with the trailer to be unveiled in the second week of July.

The director of Siddlingu and Neer Dose, Vijayaprasad who is known to add a classic flavour to his films - has come up with yet another different subject in Petromax. The story revolves around four orphans, and how they find affection in an older woman.

"How these characters meet and set their journey together comes with elements of comedy, emotions, and sentiments," says the director, who has managed to complete the shooting of the film in a record time of 36 days.

Petromax comes with an interesting star cast, and it is the first time that Sathish is associating with the director and the second time he is working with Hariprriya after Neer Dose.

Jointly produced under Sathish Pictures, Studio 18, and Petromax Pictures, the film will have music by Anoop Seelin and cinematography by Niranjan Babu. "Petromax is meant for theatres, and we are looking forward to having the audience enjoy the film on the silver screen,"Vijaya Prasad tells us.

The director also has Totapuri that is currently on floors. Another classic drama from the director, the film starring Jaggesh and Aditi Prabhudeva, will come out in a two-part series.