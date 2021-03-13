STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dinakar-Puneeth project to be produced by Jayanna Films

This will be the third combination of producers Jayanna and Bhogendra with Puneeth Rajkumar, and the 24th film to be made under their banner.

Published: 13th March 2021 10:32 AM

Puneeth Rajkumar  with director Dinakar Thoogudeepa and producers Jayanna and Bhogendra.

Puneeth Rajkumar  with director Dinakar Thoogudeepa and producers Jayanna and Bhogendra.

By Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans were thrilled when buzz grew louder about his first collaboration with director Dinakar Thoogudeepa. Now, the project has reached the next level, with production house Jayanna Films bankrolling the project. This will be the third combination of producers Jayanna and Bhogendra with the Power Star, who had previously teamed up with the actor for Paramathma and Rana Vikrama. A photo of Puneeth with Dinakar Thoogudeepa and the producers has already been doing the rounds. 

This will be the 24th production made under the banner of Jayanna Films, and will bring together the actor-director duo for the first time.  The Jothe Jotheyalli director, who has earlier helmed hit films like Navagraha and Saarathi, is said to be coming up with a suitable script for Puneeth. More details will be revealed by the team on the actor’s birthday on March 17.

The next film by Jayanna and Bhogendra to be released is the Shivarajkumar-starrer Bhajarangi 2. The film, directed by Harsha, is in the post-production stage, and will be out on May 14. Puneeth, who is waiting for the release of Yuvarathnaa on April 1, is now shooting for Chetan Kumar’s James, post which he is likely to begin Dinakar’s directorial.

