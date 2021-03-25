STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

'Yuvarathnaa' will help me connect with Karnataka youth: Sayyeshaa

Having made her mark in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil cinema, Sayyeshaa is now happy to make her Kannada film debut with Puneeth Rajkumar in 'Yuvarathnaa'.

Published: 25th March 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Puneeth Rajkumar and Sayyeshaa-starrer 'Yuvarathnaa'.

A still from Puneeth Rajkumar and Sayyeshaa-starrer 'Yuvarathnaa'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Sayyeshaa talks to CE about how she bagged her first Kannada film, feeling excited about making her Sandalwood debut under Santhosh Ananddram’s direction, and how tough it was for her to match Puneeth Rajkumar’s steps on the dance floor

Having made her mark in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil cinema, Sayyeshaa is now happy to make her Kannada film debut with Puneeth Rajkumar in Yuvarathnaa.

The actor feels that the film, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, will help her connect with the youth of Karnataka. 

Talking to CE about her film journey so far, Sayyeshaa says, “Every industry has been different in its own way, and I am talking about the films I have done as well as the people I have worked with. I did have opportunities to take up Kannada projects, but Tamil films kept me busy. I feel Yuvarathnaa was the right film to make my debut with. It comes with a great package, including Appu sir (Puneeth Rajkumar), director Santhosh Ananddram, and the production house- Hombale Films. It was too tempting an offer to say no to.”

Sayyeshaa wasn’t able to be a part of the pre-release event held in Bengaluru because of the pandemic and the restrictions in place.

“I was held up in Dubai for a month because of a shoot and a course I was pursuing. When I came back, I had to go through four Covid-19 tests.

With the pandemic, you can’t do much, and I felt it was important to stay safe, and so couldn’t make it,” she explains, revealing that Yuvarathnaa came to her at a time when she was one week away from her wedding.

“I was just completing my shoot for Kaappaan with Suriya, and was getting ready for the D-Day. My mother, who was talking to the director, felt it was not going to happen because it was coming during my wedding celebrations. But I fell for Santhosh’s humble nature. His keenness to have me for the project made me feel special, and the way he narrated it ensured that I was on board for Yuvarathnaa,” says the actor, who is elated to be playing a prominent role in the film.

“In any film industry, it is not often that a heroine gets a meaty role, with dancing and acting getting paired with a good set-up. It is a commercial film, and the content is very youthful. This way, the film will help me connect with the youth of Karnataka. That was one of the major reasons that made me decide on picking up this film,” she says. 

Apart from acting, Sayyeshaa is also known for her excellent dancing skills. Ask her how much of it will be seen in Yuvarathnaa, and she replies, “If you leave it to me, I want to do a full dance film. However, compared to a lot of films, Yuvarathnaa has given me a space to dance a lot. The fact that I shared the stage with Puneeth sir makes it even more special, since he makes it look so good.” says Sayyeshaa.

The actor discloses that she hadn’t seen much of Appu’s dancing before she signed Yuvarathnaa.

“Being a girl from Mumbai, I had an idea about a few Kannada films, but I wasn’t well acquainted with the industry. So when I signed the film, I searched online and saw his dance videos, and years and years of amazing songs that he has been a part of. After I had watched them, I told him, ‘People say I am good at dancing, but for the first time, I feel that it will be tough for me to dance with a hero who is so perfect with his steps. With an actor like him, you have to work hard,” says Sayyeshaa.

She also had to put in some extra effort to work in a language new to her. But the grind seems to have paid off, she feels, having noticed the adulation that the Kannada film industry enjoys, the love that fans have for a star, and the celebrity status of Puneeth Rajkumar.

“It is unbelievable,” says Sayyeshaa. “Wherever we shot, the area was filled with thousands of fans, and I could hear the name ‘Appu’ echoing from the fans. It was amazing to watch those moments of frenzy,” she adds.

Working with Hombale Films and director Santhosh Ananddram was a pleasant experience, she mentions, adding, “Although this is Santhosh’s third film, he has by now understood the pulse of the audience, and their likes and dislikes. He has a youthful energy, which is infectious.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sayyeshaa Sandalwood Santhosh Ananddram Puneeth Rajkumar Yuvarathnaa
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp