Locked indoors, Pruthvi Ambaar pens psychological thriller

Pruthvi Ambaar has pending shoot portions for Vijay Milton's directorial, tentatively titled Shivappa, and his project with director H Lohith.

Published: 03rd May 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Pruthvi Ambaar

Sandalwood actor Pruthvi Ambaar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The lockdown has led Dia hero Pruthvi Ambaar to do what he did during the last lockdown. Back in his hometown, Kasargod, this time around, the actor-- who is also a writer and singer  is making use of the period to pen another story. Pruthvi, who kept himself busy with a handful of projects, has completed shooting for Life is Beautiful and Sugarless. He has pending shoot portions for Vijay Milton's directorial, tentatively titled Shivappa, and his project with director H Lohith.

Once things settle down, he plans to start shooting for debutant director Darshan Apoorva's film, which is ready to go on floors. "I am in talks for a couple of projects, which will be officially announced once I sign on the dotted line. Right now, I am just waiting to get back to shooting," says the actor.

The year 2020 had put Pruthvi in the spotlight with KS Ashoka's Dia, which is still a talking point. This remake of Dia, for which he has completed shooting, will mark his B-Town debut. "Yes, I am still floating with the film, Dia, for two reasons, I haven't had a release after that, and it's also my Bollywood debut. Dia will be talking point for me till I have the next release. Going by the current pandemic situation, it is hard to predict the release dates," he says.

Sharing his experience of working in his first Bollywood film, he says, "Though this is my first Hindi movie and I am reprising the role of Adi, I still managed to bring in some freshness to the character. Moreover, I was happy to share screen space with actor-director Mrinal Kulkarni, who plays the role of my mother in the film." Pruthvi shot in various places of Lucknow and Rishikesh. "I heard from director Ashok, who is currently editing, that the mother-son episode has turned out well, and I have shared a good on-screen chemistry with Mrinal, similar to how it worked with me and Pavithra Lokesh, who played the mother's role in the Kannada version," he says.

Did Pruthvi ever think he would make it to Bollywood? "No. I had a wish in the corner of my heart. Since I speak Hindi well, I always thought I should attempt B-Town after establishing myself with some good films in Kannada. I also wanted to have some work to show before getting in. However, this offer came all of a sudden, and I had never expected that it would come this way," he says.

What does he feel about playing the same character in two different languages? "Fortunately, director Ashoka has made a few changes to the Bollywood version, and a few scenes were added, which will be an added attraction. The other change was the language and the accent. The Hindi version sees me playing a boy from UP. The rest is the same," says Pruthvi. The film has newcomer Madhuri playing the female lead, along with Ujjwal playing a pivotal character.

Back to the local scene, Pruthvi reveals that he is currently penning a psychologicalthriller. "Once I complete this, we will scout for new talent within our team to direct the film. We have some good technicians and I want to push them," he says. 

