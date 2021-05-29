STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Official teaser of '777 Charlie' to be unveiled on Rakshit Shetty’s birthday

Sandalwood actor Rakshit Shetty

Sandalwood actor Rakshit Shetty (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The makers of pan- India film 777 Charlie will unveil an official teaser on Rakshit Shetty’s birthday, which falls on June 6. Director Kiranraj K, who is working on the teaser, told CE that it will be out in five languages — Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. One of the most anticipated films, this adventure drama-comedy features a couple of Labradors.

The film stars Sangeetha Sringeri in the female lead, along with Raj B Shetty and Danish Sait in prominent characters. It also marks the Kannada debut of Bobby Simha who will be seen in a pivotal role.

The team’s last schedule concluded in Kashmir, and they are left with just two days of patchwork, mostly end credits. This will be done as soon the entertainment industry opens. Meanwhile, an update from the 777 Charlie team are ready with the first copy of the Kannada version, and the post-production in the other languages is currently in progress.

The film is produced by G S Gupta under the banner Paramvah Studios, and they are looking at a 2021 release. The team, which is in talks with various distribution channels, is hopeful for a December release. 777 Chalie’s music and cinematography are handled by Nobin Paul and Aravind Kashyap, respectively.

