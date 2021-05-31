Actress Pranitha Subhash marries businessman Nitin Raju in private ceremony

By PTI

BENGALURU: South actor Pranitha Subhash on Monday announced that she has got married to businessman Nitin Raju in an intimate ceremony here.

In an Instagram post, the 28-year-old actor, who has acted in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films, shared the news of her wedding with fans and followers.

The low-key ceremony, which was held on Sunday, only had close friends and family in attendance in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is with great happiness that we would like to inform you that we got married on 30th May 2021 in very intimate ceremony," the couple said in a joint statement.