STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Suresh Heblikar in shades of Gandhi for 'Guru Shishyaru'

Upcoming sports drama, Guru Shishyaru, starring Sharan in the lead will have Suresh Heblikar playing a prominent role.

Published: 02nd October 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Suresh Heblikar

Suresh Heblikar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Upcoming sports drama, Guru Shishyaru, starring Sharan in the lead will have Suresh Heblikar playing a prominent role. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, the look poster of Suresh’s character as revealed by the makers, portray shades of Gandhiji, especially the white dhoti and shawl, topi, and the stick in his hand. 

"In the film, Suresh plays the head of a village who runs a school. A follower of Mahatma Gandhi, the character follows Bapuji’s principles and philosophy. which he also uses in his daily life," says Tharun Kishore Sudhir, who is associating with the film as the co-producer and creative head.

According to Tharun, Suresh, who returns to the silver screen with this project,  is usually skeptical about being part of commercial subjects. 

“The senior actor, who plays a prominent role got involved the moment we started the script narration. Being a noted Environmental activist, he understood the importance of this role, and his appearance will definitely bring a whole new dimension to the film,” says Tharun.  

Directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi, Guru Shishyaru has Sharan playing a PT master, who has a rift with his students. Nishvika, who plays the female lead, will appear as a rural girl in the film.

The team recently completed shooting a few portions post lockdown, and have completed eighty per cent of the shoot. The last phase of the schedule will resume soon and will be shot in Bengaluru.  

Guru Shishyaru will be bankrolled by Sharan’s production house, Laddu Cinemas in association with Tharun Kishore Kreatiivez. Also starring Dattanna in a pivotal role, Guru Shishyaru will have music and cinematography by Ajaneesh B Loknath and Sudhakar Shetty, respectively. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh Heblikar Guru Shishyaru
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp