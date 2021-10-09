STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sharan’s next to be helmed by Navaneeth

This full-fledged-horror flick will be bankrolled by Tarun Shivappa; 80 per cent of the film will be shot in the snowy regions of Uttarakhand.

Published: 09th October 2021 11:07 AM

Sandalwood actor Sharan

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Actor Sharan, who is currently shooting for Guru Shishyaru, will next team up with director Navaneeth. The untitled film is said to be a full-fledged horror flick and it will be bankrolled by Tarun Shivappa.

Navaneeth and Tarun Shivappa

This will be the fifth project for the production house that has earlier produced films like Rose and Victory 2 and for director Navaneeth, this will be this third project after Karva and Buckaasuura. “I am excited to team up with Sharan. I have had this script with me for a while now and I narrated a story to Sharan about 50 days ago. He was impressed with the subject and gave his nod,” says the director.

This film is expected to go on floors from November. Interestingly, eighty percent of this film will be shot in the snowy regions of Uttarakhand where the team has finalised a few scenic locations. The film’s cinematography will be handled by Anup Kattukaran.

“Anup has been the man behind a number of popular commercials and this will be his first Kannada film,” adds Navaneeth. An official announcement of the project, along with the title and rest of the cast and crew details will be out soon. A source close to the unit says that a popular actor will also be a part of the project

TAGS
Sharan Guru Shishyaru Navaneeth Tarun Shivappa
