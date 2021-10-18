'Lanke' to be remade in Telugu, confirms director Ram Prasad

By Express News Service

Yogi-starrer Lanke, which was among the first few films that was released during 50 per cent occupancy in the state, is now heading towards celebrating a 50-day run, especially in the Northern parts of Karnataka.

The action-commercial entertainer is now all set to be remade in Telugu. Director Ram Prasad confirmed the news with Cinema Express, and said that the official announcement about the production house, the cast and crew will be announced on the 50th day of Lanke’s release.

Lanke is based on the core message of Ramayana, and set in our contemporary world. The film also stars Krishi Thapanda as the female lead and features Kavya Shetty as the antagonist.

“The Tollywood production house is keen that I direct the Telugu version of Lanke too. Discussions are still on,” says Ram Prasad. Meanwhile, the director is getting ready for his next project. “I am working on a psychological thriller that will go on floors soon,” he says.