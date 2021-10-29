STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 

In a career spanning two decades as a hero, Puneeth, fondly called Appu and Powerstar, acted in several successful films and had one of the largest fanbases in the Kannada film industry. 

Published: 29th October 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while working out in the gym in the morning. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai was present at the hospital to check on the 46-year-old actor. Sources also state that Puneeth's elder brother and actor Shivarajkumar and Yash were there at the premises. 

The news was confirmed by Sathish, the personal manager of Puneeth and other sources related to the actor.

The demise of Puneeth has taken the entire South Indian film industry by shock as the actor was very recently seen promoting Shivarajkumar's 'Bajrangi 2'. The actor had even tweeted wishing the film luck today morning. 

On the acting front, he was last seen in 'Yuvarathnaa', directed by Santhosh Ananddram. He had recently wrapped shooting for Chethan Kumar's 'James', alongside Priya Anand. He was about to begin shooting for 'Dvitva', directed by Pawan Kumar from November 1. 

In a career spanning two decades as a hero, Puneeth, fondly called Appu and Power Star, acted in several successful films and had one of the largest fanbases in the Kannada film industry. 

(Story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

