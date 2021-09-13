STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramesh Aravind's Shivaji Surathkal is back with the Mysterious Case of Mayavi

The sequel was launched on the actor’s birthday along with the first look of the film

Published: 13th September 2021 09:44 AM

A still from Shivaji Surathkal

A still from Shivaji Surathkal

By Express News Service

On the double festive occasion of Ganesha and Ramesh Aravind’s birthday, the makers of the actor’s next, Shivaji Surathkal 2, launched the project and it’s first look. Titled Shivaji Surathkal - Mysterious case of Mayavi, the film will be helmed by Akash Srivatsa, who also directed the first part, Shivaji Surathkal - Ranagiri Rahasya.

Shivaji Surathkal  poster

The first look poster of the sequel has a gun-toting Ramesh Aravind in black pants and white shirt, with a tie loosened, and giving us a look that is a solid mix of intensity and anxiety. “Who is Mayavi, and what’s the mystery surrounding this person will be investigated by Shivaji Surathkal,” the director tells us and adds that during the release of Shivaji Surathkal in 2020, the team had an interactive session with some audience members, and a few of their queries about the story and more will be answered in the sequel.

Akash, who is planning to begin shooting in October, says Ramesh Aravind appears in two to three avatars in the film. Unlike the first part, where the whole story was set in one location, the sequel will have Shivaji travelling a lot across Karnataka.  “There will be a lot of shifts in the geography,” says Akash, who is also exploring more of the personal side of Shivaji Surathkal in the sequel. “We will give a little more insight about his family background.”

Apart from Ramesh Aravind, Radhika Narayanan, Raaghu Raamanakoppa, and Vidya Murthy, an ensemble cast will join the film and the team is finalising the artistes. The film produced by Rekha KN and Anup Gowda under the banner, Anjanadri Cine Combines, and the project will have cinematography by Guruprasad MG. 

