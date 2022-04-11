Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie to release on June 10

By Express News Service

Rakshit Shetty starrer, 777 Charlie, finally gets a release date. The pan-India film, directed by Kiranraj K, will now hit the theatres on June 10. The lead actor and director along with the team announced the release date on their social media handles along with a special poster featuring all cast members.

777 Charlie, an adventure-comedy also stars a labrador dog in a full-fledged role. The film was expected to be released on December 31. However, it had to be pushed at the last moment owing to the sudden rise of Covid 19 cases.

This Rakshit Shetty-starrer is a multilingual and will release in 5 languages. The Malayalam version is distributed by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj. The Tamil version is distributed by Karthik Subbaraj under Stone Bench Films banner. Meanwhile, the makers have locked big distributors in Telugu and Hindi. The team, which is now in the agreement process, will soon make it official.

777 Charlie also marks the debut of Tamil actor Bobby Simha in Kannada cinema. The film also stars Sangeetha Sringeri as the female lead. Raj B Shetty and Danish Sait are also a part of the ensemble cast and will play pivotal roles.

The film is bankrolled by GS Gupta and Rakshit Shetty under the banner Paramvah Studios, and will have Nobin Paul composing the music. Aravind Kashyap is the cinematographer on board and the editor of the film is Prateek Shetty.