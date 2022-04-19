Dhruva Sarja-Prem’s next to be launched on April 24  

By Express News Service

The muhurath of Dhruva Sarja-Prem’s next film, backed by KVN Productions, is fixed for April 24. Ahead of the launch, the invitation designed by the director has garnered a lot of attention.

The poster, which has a retro feel, is captioned, ‘War Prelude from here’. It has the illustration of a person standing with a gun, a statue of well-known personality Kempegowda, a glimpse of Vidhana Soudha, and sights of destruction in the background.

Based on true events, the film is set in the 1970s and is said to take place in Bengaluru. The actor and director are teaming up for the first time for this mass entertainer and more details about the project are expected on the launch date.

The production design has already begun, and the project is likely to go on floors by the end of May. Meanwhile, Dhruva is busy completing the shoot for AP Arjun’s Martin, which is currently in its last phase.