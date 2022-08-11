Gaalipata 2 can connect to people of all ages: Yogaraj Bhat

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Flying a Gaalipata (kite) is a community activity, and director Yogaraj Bhat feels that just like how the kite flies when the thread is thin, his films too might have a simple story, but it is fun when other aspects fall in place. Talking about the original Gaalipata, Yogaraj says, “I never thought a film like Gaalipata would still be spoken about.

Even after 14 years, viewers still enjoy the songs and the reruns of the film on television. The power of friendship is what brought Gaalipata to me, and it eventually became a public film. It feels fascinating each time when people tell me that Gaalipata made them feel good. I hope Gaalipata 2, which is also a film on friendship, comes out with flying colours.” Apart from friendship, Gaalipata 2, also brings in the relationship between a teacher and his students.

“Anant Sir (Anant Nag) plays a Kannada maestro and his emotional journey with the students is the backbone of Gaalipata 2,” says Yogaraj Bhat, who adds that this time, he has also brought the iconic relationship between mother and son, and between a father and son. “The bonding creates a special zeal, and it is something even I want to sit and watch as an audience,” he says.

A still from the film Gaalipata 2

Yogaraj Bhat says a subject like Gaalipata can be categorised as world cinema because it has a universal theme. “Though everything around us is changing with technology, we still go and enjoy the 2 idlis and dosas. We still have tears coming from our eyes, and we still laugh. The human tale is something that can never change. We are still surrounded by basic human relationships, especially with friends. That’s how a film like Gaalipata 2 can connect to all ages, and everywhere,” he says.

Yogaraj Bhat says he has a long list of close friends, residing all across the globe, and he always valued them, especially their friendly fights and cuss words. “Knowing someone is a big task. However, trusting someone is very easy. To make somebody understand us, and to understand them has become difficult today. Having said that, life is perfect with friends. All in all, I have close friends, and their only problem has been that I don’t answer their calls,” he chuckles.

Yogaraj Bhat’s film usually has the presence of animals. While it was Rabbit that played cupid in Mungaru Male, he brought in a pig in Gaalipata. “This time, I have brought in a dog in Gaalipata 2, and have portrayed how its life is better than human beings,” he says. Sharing his experiences of making Gaalipata 2, Yogaraj says, “Two lockdowns helped to make Gaalipata 2 better. We shot the film in difficult locations. The shooting process in Kazakhstan was more like an adventure.

I salute producer Ramesh Reddy, and also the team, who made it possible for us. The portrayals, the background, the host of actors, the music by Arjun Janya, and rich visuals by Santhosh Rai Pathaje have brought together Gaalipata 2,” he says. Yogaraj Bhat says that as a director, he can pen as many stories and direct as many films on friendship, and never get bored. “I hope the Gaalipata journey continues.”

