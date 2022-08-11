Home Entertainment Kannada

The friendship theme in Gaalipata 2 is what caught my attention: Ramesh Reddy

Ramesh Reddy, a former mason who turned producer with Uppu Huli Khara, is known for backing the National Award-winning film, Nathicharami.

A still from the film Gaalipata 2.

By Express News Service

Ramesh Reddy, a former mason who turned producer with Uppu Huli Khara, is known for backing the National Award-winning film, Nathicharami. Gaalipata 2 is the 5th and biggest venture so far made under the Suraj Production banner.

“Post-Uppu Huli Khara, I have now understood 70 per cent of how the industry works and there is a lot more to learn,” says the producer. The friendship theme in Gaalipata 2 is what caught the attention of Ramesh. “I spend more time with friends than with family, and I value them a lot. I have friends who have travelled with me for 40 years.

They are always by me during happy tidings, and at times of difficulties too. All we look forward to is to spend quality time with each other.” he says. Sudha Murty (educator, author. philanthropist, and chairperson of the Infosys Foundation) is the reason behind me producing Gaalipata 2, says Ramesh, adding,

“It was during our visit to Tirupati that Yogaraj Bhat called Sudha Murty ma’am to speak about the project. She is my guru, and I consider her my godmother. She just informed me about Yogaraj Bhat’s call about the project, and I took it from there. That’s how Gaalipata 2 fell in my kitty.” The producer, who has watched Gaalipata 2, said that Yogaraj Bhat has balanced it with elements of comedy, love, family sentiments, and bundled with emotions.

“I enjoyed Anant Nag’s portrayal as a teacher and Ganesh’s sentimental turn in Gaalipata 2. I am looking forward to the film.” The romantic drama is slated to release on August 12, and will be out in around 200-plus theatres across Karnataka. Gaalipata 2 will also be released in certain countries, including the USA and Canada.

