Samyukta Hornad to play an advocate in 'Love birds'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Samyukta Hornad is the latest actor to join director PC Shekar’s Love Birds. The romantic drama stars real-life couple Krishna and Milana Nagaraj. The film is currently on the floors and Samyukta has begun shooting for her role along with the other actors. Director PC Shekar shares that Samyukta’s character is a catalyst of the story, and has different layers. “I play an advocate called Maya in the film,” reveals Samyukta, who clarifies that Love Birds is not a triangular love story.

Milana Nagraj and Krishna

“The film is not just about romantic relationships, it is about living life to the fullest. My character name, Maya means delusion or mystery. But she is not one, she cannot be. She has her life sorted and planned. Maya is a person who wants to make the most of everything, unlike me in real life,” she gives a brief about her role. Samyukta says that she is glad to be associating with director PC Shekar and also sharing screen space alongside Krishna and Milana Nagaraj.

“I feel the role ‘Maya’ has come to me at the right time,” she says. Shekar’s Love Birds produced by Kaddipudi Chandru is billed as a romantic musical and it also stars Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, and Veena Sundar in prominent roles.

With music director Arjun Janya association with the director for his ninth time, the film has Shakti Shekar as the cinematographer. Apart from Love Birds, Samyukta is part of Kranti starring Darshan and directed by V Harikrishna. She will also be seen in Hondisi Bariyeri directed by Ramenahalli Jagannatha. She has Bayalu Seeme and her Telugu web series at different stages of production.

Samyukta Hornad is the latest actor to join director PC Shekar’s Love Birds. The romantic drama stars real-life couple Krishna and Milana Nagaraj. The film is currently on the floors and Samyukta has begun shooting for her role along with the other actors. Director PC Shekar shares that Samyukta’s character is a catalyst of the story, and has different layers. “I play an advocate called Maya in the film,” reveals Samyukta, who clarifies that Love Birds is not a triangular love story. Milana Nagraj and Krishna“The film is not just about romantic relationships, it is about living life to the fullest. My character name, Maya means delusion or mystery. But she is not one, she cannot be. She has her life sorted and planned. Maya is a person who wants to make the most of everything, unlike me in real life,” she gives a brief about her role. Samyukta says that she is glad to be associating with director PC Shekar and also sharing screen space alongside Krishna and Milana Nagaraj. “I feel the role ‘Maya’ has come to me at the right time,” she says. Shekar’s Love Birds produced by Kaddipudi Chandru is billed as a romantic musical and it also stars Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, and Veena Sundar in prominent roles. With music director Arjun Janya association with the director for his ninth time, the film has Shakti Shekar as the cinematographer. Apart from Love Birds, Samyukta is part of Kranti starring Darshan and directed by V Harikrishna. She will also be seen in Hondisi Bariyeri directed by Ramenahalli Jagannatha. She has Bayalu Seeme and her Telugu web series at different stages of production.