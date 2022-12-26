‘Padavi Poorva is definitely not a message-oriented film’

By Express News Service

Hariprasad Jayanna’s debut film, Padavi Poorva, marks the debut of Pruthvi Shamanur as a lead hero. The 19-year-old actor is one of the youngest talents in Sandalwood, and his debut film is set to release this week. Interestingly, the newbie, who is simultaneously pursuing his second-year BBA, began shooting for Padavi Poorva when he was studying PUC. “My passion towards acting was there since childhood, and in every movie I watched, I would usually replace myself as the hero. I did try my luck as a child artiste but many directors rejected me for my height. However, my tall frame is an advantage now,” says the actor.

The film has his father, Ravi Shamanur investing in the project along with Yogaraj Bhat. “My father always supported my passion and never forced us to do something we don’t like. He is taking a risk for the love towards his son,” says a smiling Pruthvi.

Padavi Poorva is set in the 1990s, and the debut actor shares that the entire cast took some steps to get into that period. “We never carried our phones to the sets, and this allowed us to enjoy the lifestyle and atmosphere of that time. However, my role of Naveen is how I am in real life too. I am always surrounded by my friends, and I have a good bonding with them,” says Pruthvi, adding “I felt the people of the 1990s spent wonderful moments, especially without the hassles of phones. Having said that, irrespective of the age, period, and time, college life is something that will always be special.”

At 19, there were certain portions where he had to romance a heroine (Anjali Anish), and he explains how he went about handling such scenes. “Initially there was nervousness, but the workshops conducted by the director helped me to build a rapport with my co-actors. Since we developed a bonding, it came through in our onscreen chemistry. Thankfully, the film’s timeline didn’t allow the space for the modern depiction of romance,” he says.

Pruthvi shares that the best thing about college life is definitely the friends made during that time. “My entire set of college friends have come to support my debut. People from my hometown in Davangere are proud of me, and this is overwhelming,” he says, adding, “Padavi Poorva is definitely not a message-oriented film, but the kind of characters and scenes in the film will offer a lot of takeaways.”

About his director Hariprasad Jayanna, Pruthvi says that the former is a picture of calm who never allowed the sets to enter panic mode. “The entire technical team, and Yogaraj Bhat have always been encouraging and helped us to give our best. With the kind of support coming from them, I felt the shooting should never end. I hope to team with all of them once again, “ he signs off.

