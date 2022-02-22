Working with a director like Prem is a debutante’s dream: Reeshma Nanaiah

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

It is Exam fever yet again for debutante Reeshma Nanaiah. The 19-year-old actor, who is balancing her education and acting career is now gearing up to face her first examination as an actor. Reeshma’s debut film, "Ek Love Ya," directed by Prem, is slated to hit theatres on February 24. The actor ascribes luck as the reason behind such a blockbuster start to her career.

“From the day I got a call 3 years ago till date, I’m processing the fact that my career is starting with a film helmed by a big director like Prem and produced by Rakshita. I’m blessed to be collaborating with them, and to work with such a team is definitely the dream for many a first-timer,” says Reeshma, who hopes that she has justified the character and the director’s visualisation.

A still from the film

Reeshma explains that working under someone who has directed the likes of Shivarajkumar, Darshan and Sudeep is the biggest advantage in her fledgling career. “His body of work speaks for himself and teaming with such a director is such an advantage. A film coming from him usually creates a buzz even before its release and it has been the case with "Ek Love Ya" too. This is nothing but the audience’s trust and hope in a project helmed by Prem. To bring out that quality in every film, he makes sure to bring in the right cast. That way, being cast in the film tells me that I have the potential. The audience who have watched me in the songs and trailers have shared their appreciation and feedback.

Now, I can’t wait to see how they receive Raana and me in 'Ek Love Ya,'” she says. Reeshma says she was taken care of at every step, and she learned a lot not just by acting but also by the conversations she had with the filmmaker. How helpful will these insights be as her career progresses? “Workwise, Prem has become my Godfather. It is because of him that I entered the industry, and I am what I am thanks to him. After my father, it is Prem and Rakshita ma’am that I look up to. It is kind of them to guide me on the right path,” she says.

Coming to her role, Reeshma asserts that it will not be a run-of-the-mill character. “As a beginner, I got to play a performance-oriented character. The director often says that I am the soul of 'Ek Love Ya,' and such a statement by a prolific filmmaker for a newcomer like me is a huge deal,” she says.