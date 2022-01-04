STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Duniya Vijay onboard NBK 107 

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, NBK 107 will go on floors after Sankranti

Sandalwood actor Duniya Vijay

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Kannada actor Duniya Vijay is making his Telugu debut in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film NBK 107. The makers of the film, on Monday, announced that Duniya Vijay is part of the cast and will be playing the antagonist of the Gopichand Malineni directorial. That’s not all, the team had also released the first look poster of Vijay from the film.

Duniya Vijay

“This is going to be an ideal launch for Duniya Vijay in Telugu as Gopichand Malineni is known for making all his negative characters devilishly charming. The conflict and the confrontation between Balakrishna and Vijay will thrill the audience to bits,” read a statement from Mythri Movie Makers, the production house of NBK 107.

Inspired by true events, the film is tentatively titled Jai Balayya and will go on floors after Sankranti. Shruti Haasan, who earlier worked with Gopichand in films— Balupu and Krack — is on board as the female lead of the film. Music of the film is by SS Thaman, while Sai Madhav Burra is penning the dialogues.

