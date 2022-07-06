Veeresh, Taranga Vishwa to test waters with 'Girki'

By Express News Service

Veeresh PM, an erstwhile associate of directors Yogaraj Bhat and Mahesh Babu, is all geared up to make his directorial debut with Girki, which is set to release on July 8. The romantic comedy with elements of a thriller is the first production venture of actor Taranga Vishwa, who came to the limelight with the reality comedy show, Maja Talkies. Speaking to CE, Veeresh said, “My film has two parallel stories of two couples and has multiple elements like love, sentiments, action, comedy, and thriller.”

Girki will feature Vilok Raj as a full-fledged hero and Taranga Vishwa in a pivotal role. Divya Uruduga of Bigg Boss fame and Rashi Mahadev play the female leads. Made under Edith Film Factory, Girki has Veersamarath scoring the music and Naveen Kumar Challa handling the cinematography.