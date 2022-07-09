STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vinod Prabhakar's 'Lankasura' looks at a september release

The film, directed by Pramod Kumar, is an and-out action-packed underworld drama featuring Vinod Prabhakar in the lead.

Vinod Prabhakar

By Express News Service

Lankasura, the first production venture of actor Vinod Prabhakar, is slated to release in September. The actor-producer opened up about the film’s status and his production house, Tiger Talkies, at the grand teaser launch event that was held a couple of days ago. Challenging Star Darshan launched the production house logo.

A still from Lankasura

The film, directed by Pramod Kumar, is an and-out action-packed underworld drama featuring Vinod Prabhakar in the lead. The launch event was attended by Crazy Star Ravichandran, Abishek Ambareesh, Surya, and Dharma Keerthiraj, who wished the best for Vinod Prabhakar on his maiden production. The team also released the making video of Lankasura.

As another event highlight, the guest was also reminded of Vinod Prabhakar’s father and well-known actor, Tiger Prabhakar. Meanwhile, Vinod Prabhakar shared a few details about Lankasura and said the film is in the post-production stage.

“We have been approached by many stakeholders for the Hindi dubbing rights, but things are yet to be finalized,” said Vinod. The film’s release date will be announced once the censor certification is done. Lankasura, also produced by Nisha Vinod Prabhakar, features Parvathy Arun in the female lead and Loose Maada Yogi, Devaraj, and P Ravishankar in pivotal roles.

