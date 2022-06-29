Upendra’s UI  goes on floors, Murali Sharma becomes the first actor to join the sets

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Upendra, the director of Tharle Nan Maga, Shhh! Om, A, Upendra, and Uppi, begins the shooting of his upcoming film, UI. The pictures of Upendra wielding the camera on the sets have gone viral on social media. The makers recently had a grand launch event with Shivarajkumar, Sudeep, Dhananjay, and Duniya Vijay in attendance.

Upendra on sets of UI

In his media interaction during the launch, Upendra said that UI was conceived 15 years ago but it is still relevant today. For the actor-director, who has completed three decades in the industry, UI marks his 11th project as a director. It also marks his return to direction after seven years.

Upendra is also playing the lead in the film, which also stars Murali Sharma in a pivotal role. The latter is the first actor to join the team and is currently participating in the shoot. UI is jointly produced by G Manoharan (Lahari Films) and KP Sreekanth (Venus Entertainers). The casting process for the film is still underway. For now, art director Shiva Kumar (Vikrant Rona, KGF, and Kabzaa) has been roped in for the film. Meanwhile, Upendra is also busy with other acting projects including Kabzaa. Trishulam, and Buddhivantha 2.