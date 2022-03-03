STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Billa Ranga Basha, Ashwatthama, and Vikrant Rona 2 are in different stages of writing: Anup Bhandari

Anup Bhandari is currently working on three projects for Sudeep - Billa Ranga Basha, Ashwatthama, and Vikrant Rona 2.

Published: 03rd March 2022 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Director Anup Bhandari

Director Anup Bhandari (Photo | Anup Bhandari Twitter)

By Express News Service

It is confirmed that Anup Bhandari is collaborating with Sudeep for a film after Vikrant Rona. However, the title and other details of the next project are unclear. Anup Bhandari is currently working on three projects for Sudeep - Billa Ranga Basha, Ashwatthama, and Vikrant Rona 2.

Going by the earlier reports, it was speculated that Ashwatthama will be the first project to go on floors. Meanwhile, news about Billa Ranga Basha turned out to be the talk of the town.

So, CE asked Anup which one among the three projects will go on floors first, he says, “Right now, I have three good scripts - Billa Ranga Basha, Ashwatthama, and Vikrant Rona 2. Each one is at a different stage of writing. I have discussed all three scripts with Sudeep, who will take a call on which film should be shot first. All the three scripts are exciting, and that’s why he chose to have all of it ready.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anup Bhandari Vikrant Rona Sudeep Billa Ranga Basha Ashwatthama
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp