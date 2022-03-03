Billa Ranga Basha, Ashwatthama, and Vikrant Rona 2 are in different stages of writing: Anup Bhandari

By Express News Service

It is confirmed that Anup Bhandari is collaborating with Sudeep for a film after Vikrant Rona. However, the title and other details of the next project are unclear. Anup Bhandari is currently working on three projects for Sudeep - Billa Ranga Basha, Ashwatthama, and Vikrant Rona 2.

Going by the earlier reports, it was speculated that Ashwatthama will be the first project to go on floors. Meanwhile, news about Billa Ranga Basha turned out to be the talk of the town.

So, CE asked Anup which one among the three projects will go on floors first, he says, “Right now, I have three good scripts - Billa Ranga Basha, Ashwatthama, and Vikrant Rona 2. Each one is at a different stage of writing. I have discussed all three scripts with Sudeep, who will take a call on which film should be shot first. All the three scripts are exciting, and that’s why he chose to have all of it ready.”