Toofan, the first single from Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 out

By Express News Service

The makers of the upcoming pan-Indian actioner KGF: Chapter 2 have unveiled the first song from the film.

Titled Toofan, the Ravi Basrur composition is strongly reminiscent of ‘Dheera Dheera’ from the original. The lyrical video transports the viewer back to the eponymous setting and brushes your memory of the high points from its 2018 prequel.

The iconic ‘hammer’ scene and several other moments that contributed to the ascension of Rocky in KGF: Chapter 1 are presented once again, while also giving a glimpse of what the protagonist is up to in the new chapter. We see shots of Rocky working alongside the oppressed prisoners. In all, ‘Toofan’ kickstars the highly awaited film’s marketing campaign in style.

Penned by Ravi Basrur, the song features the vocals of Santhosh Venky, Varsha Achrya, Mohan Krishna, Sachin Basrur, Puneeth Rudranag, and Manesh Dinakar.

The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P Sharma, Rao Ramesh, and Eshwari Rao.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and bankrolled by Hombale Films, the trailer of the film is set to release next week, while the film is gearing up for a April 14 release.