STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Yash penned most of his dialogues for 'KGF: Chapter 2': Director Neel

Yash's 'Violence' dialogue has been trending on social media platforms ever since the trailer was unveiled.

Published: 29th March 2022 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

'K.G.F: Chapter 2' poster

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Director Prashanth Neel, who was spotted at the gala event during the trailer launch, reveals that Yash has penned most of his dialogues for the blockbuster 'KGF' films, especially the upcoming 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

As the explosive theatrical trailer of 'KGF: Chapter 2' is setting records on YouTube in terms of views, Yash's typical dialogues have caught the attention of all. As hundreds of memes emerge, Yash's 'Violence' dialogue has been trending on social media platforms ever since the trailer was unveiled.

The mega trailer launch event in Bengaluru turned out to be a grand success, as the cast shared their experiences working on 'KGF: Chapter 2'. Garnering over 109 million views within 24 hours, 'KGF: Chapter 2' has broken another record with its trailer.

'KGF: Chapter 2', which is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner, is inching towards its worldwide release on April 14 in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prashanth Neel KGF KGF 2 KGF Chapter 2 Yash Hombale Films
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp