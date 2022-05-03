'Made in Bengaluru' eyes June release

By Express News Service

'Made in Bengaluru', the upcoming film by director Pradeep Sastry is gearing up for a June release. The project introduces newcomer Madhusudan Govind as the lead and brings together legendary actors -- Anant Nag, Saikumar and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles.

“Made in Bengaluru is all about the city that inspires every outsider to call it their home without a second thought,” says Pradeep. The story follows the journey of three dreamy-eyed middle class boys who venture into setting up their startup. They are led by Suhas, a man who resembles the spirit of Bangalore. “Suhas is on a pursuit to find investors for his startup which he believes will alter the ecosystem, but reality has other ideas,” he adds.

The director has brought in a variety of characters to the film, including venture capitalists to gangsters, cricket aficionados to crooks, and company founders to disheartened failures. “Our film has light moments, life lessons, inspiration, rootedness and most importantly, eternal hope,” he says.

Pradeep says that his social drama is a tribute to the land that has been a melting pot of cultures for centuries. “It is a humble attempt to render the folklore of the city in the language of its own,” he says. Made in Bengaluru backed by Rajani Thursday Stories, also stars Puneeth Manja, Vamshidhar, Himanshi Varma, Shankarmuthy and Anurag Uttige.